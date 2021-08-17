News
Traffic Relief? 59/610 Connector Ramps To Reopen Soon

Back in June, the Texas Department of Transportation shut down the connector ramps to 59N by 610W. Although the shutdown was scheduled to last until 2022, TxDOT has revealed the reopening dates for the two major connector ramps are ahead of schedule.

According to TxDOT’s PIO Danny Perez, the move up for the opening date is due in part to the incredible pace of work by crews “allowing for that total closure gives us the opportunity to open a lot sooner.” Instead of being a year-long close, drivers can once more drive on the ramps in the coming months.

  • The Southwest Freeway Connector Ramp going from Greenway Plaza into the Galleria (SF Southbound and West Loop Northbound) will reopen in September. The second ramp, the bigger ramp which comes from the Sharpstown area into the Galleria, is scheduled to open in late Fall.
  • The next ramp to be closed will be the Southwest Freeway southbound ramp headed towards 610 southbound main lanes. The closure will affect drivers from downtown Houston headed towards Bellaire. The closure is set to take place in 2022 and construction will be completed in 2024.

However, more closures are coming.

Next Closures:

  • Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound main lanes at IH-610 West Loop:
    • Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 20 through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 23.
    • Southbound traffic will have to take the connector to IH 610 Southbound main lanes. Take Forunace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH-610 southbound feeder. Continue through Fournace Pl/ intersection. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH-610 northbound feeder. Take the next entrance ramp onto IH-610 northbound main lanes. Take connector to IH-69 southbound main lanes.
    • Northbound Traffic: Take connector to IH-610 southbound main lanes. Take Bellaire Blvd. exit onto IH-610 southbound feeder. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. onto IH-610 northbound feeder. Take the next entrance ramp onto IH-610 northbound main lanes. Take connector to IH-69 northbound main lanes.

