59N To 610W Closure Postponed To Friday Night [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Due to the heavy rain all weekend long, the closure of the Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to the I-610 West Loop northbound ramp has been postponed — to next week.

ORIGINAL STORY: You’ll have a few more hours to be able to use the Southwest Freeway Northbound entrance to 610 West.

On Friday (June 4), TXDot announced it was postponing the closure of the busy exchange to 9 p.m. due to heavy rains in the area. Crews would attempt to resume work in order to meet the deadline for the closure. The southbound connector ramp to 610 is set to be closed on Monday at 9 p.m.

The connector ramps are set to be closed for the remainder of the year and are part of a bigger construction plan scheduled to be complete by 2024.

“Once we get over the main lanes of I-69, we’re going to have to close I-69 northbound and I-69 southbound for the entire weekend,” Danny Perez, a spokesperson with TxDOT said.

If you need an alternate route, use the newly constructed Fournace/Bellaire exit ramp, head West Loop south and then make a u-turn. As soon as you’re able to, enter the northbound lanes.

The demolition of the southbound ramp will begin on Monday and the good news of it is, it won’t impact drivers on the Southwest Freeway and construction of the new ramp should be complete within four months. The northbound ramp, which goes above all main lanes of traffic on the Southwest Freeway.

In 2019, the section of freeway was ranked as the most congested segment of freeway not just in Houston but the entire state of Texas. The rebuild project is set to be fully complete three years from now and has a budget of $259 million.

