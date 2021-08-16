The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 73 – AAC Heritage Action Fund & E.L. Kingsley Foundation

On an all-new episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky are joined by Brent Leggs, the Executive Director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The fund is a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which announces its support for projects totaling $3 million that will help preserve African American landmarks.

Also on the show, Dr. Edna L. Kingsley, CEO of E.L. Kingsley Foundation joins to talk about the vision, mission, and history of her foundation.  Dr. Kingsley also talks about the Fun Day in the Park and Movie Night that happened on August 14th.

Listen to the latest episode of The Public Affairs Podcast via Soundcloud, Spotify, Anchor and more. Subscribe to the podcast and rate us 5 stars!

MORE PUBLIC AFFAIRS PODCAST EPISODES

