The Overtime Sports Show LIVE (8.11.21)

An all-new episode of The Overtime Sports Show powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors is on! AV and G-Man return this week to preview the Texans preseason opener against the Packers, some NBA Free Agency winners and losers, the young Rockets showing out during the NBA Summer League, Jalen Green vs. Cade Cunningham, what happens next for Spence/Pacquiao, a Houston high schooler opting to skip his senior year and go to college and more!

