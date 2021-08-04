Salty Dodgers, Houston Olympians Making History & NBA Free Agency Madness! | Overtime Sports Show

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Overtime Sports Show powered by Academy Sport + Outdoor is back trying to figure out how the Rockets sit after free agency + the NBA Draft and more! Jalen Green is officially the squad’s No. 2 overall pick but the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, picked up Carmelo Anthony and may very well have the oldest and most experienced roster in NBA history!

AV and G-Man weigh in on what other moves could shake up the East or West, how Dodgers fans are STILL salty about the Astros winning in 2017, the Olympics and the history made by a couple of Houstonians, Simone Biles’ return to the vault, track & field history and more!

Watch more episode of The Overtime Sports Show on-demand on YouTube or right here!

