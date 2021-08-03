Beanie Sigel Explains When His Relationship With Jay-Z Began To Fall Apart

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

At the height of their success, Roc-A-Fella Records seemed like La Familia for real as Jay-Z, Dame Dash, Beanie Sigel and Memphis Bleek were riding high on the hog of platinum plaques and ground breaking music tours.

But nothing lasts forever and as Jay and Dame drifted apart seemingly due to Dame’s inclusion of Dipset to their team, Beanie Sigel‘s relationship with Hov also became strained. As time passed Beans ultimately dropped a diss track aimed directly at his former homie. In a recent interview on Nore’s Drink Champs, the Broad Street Bully opened up about his days on the Roc and revealed the exact moment his relationship with Jigga began to erode.

Talking about how he was battling attempted murder and federal weapons charges in 2003 when a judge asked Jay if he’d be willing to be responsible for Beanie out in the streets, Beans said he was taken aback when Hov declined the duty saying, “I never been crushed like that ever in my life. That f*cked me up. That took away a lot of sh*t that I thought we had. Like, that’s big bro.”

We mean, Beans was wilding back then and constantly getting into drama wherever they went. Couple that with Jay-Z trying to get his bags and keep his business moving forward, we’re not surprised Hov would pass on such a task. While Jay and Beans fell out following that event, the two are now on better terms as they’ve both grown and moved on from that situation.

Looking back on it, Beans understands why Jay would refuse to be held accountable for Beanie’s actions saying, “I believe at that time, Jay was thinking that I was unpredictable. I was bugging. I know I was out of pocket. I was uncontrollable.”

Ya think?!

While it would be dope to hear Jay and Beans on a track again we’re not sure that’ll be happening anytime soon, but still, never say never.

Check out the full interview below and let us know if you think Jay did Beans dirty by backing out of said responsibility or if y’all understand why he did it.

Beanie Sigel Explains When His Relationship With Jay-Z Began To Fall Apart was originally published on hiphopwired.com

