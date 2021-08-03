Entertainment News
Get Your Timbs Ready, The LOX & Dipset Are Going On A Joint Tour Following Verzuz Showdown

The tour launches in September.

The LOX Announce A Joint Tour With Dipset Is Coming

The LOX and Dipset might be throwing shots at each other leading up to their highly-anticipated Verzuz, but that’s not gonna stop them from making money together.

When the dust settles after the two iconic Hip-Hop stables put their hit records up against each other at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Tuesday (Aug.3), they will be hitting the road together.

Spotted on HipHopnMore, LOX members Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P spoke with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez ahead of the big Verzuz event and confirmed they would be going on a full tour with Dipset kicking off in September. Sheek dropped the big news first with his LOX brethren confirming to Martinez.

According to the rap trio, the idea of a Verzuz and joint tour came following a show they did Juelz Santana, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 3rd. Styles also confirmed this would be a big thing, promising merchandise, music, and product.

The news comes following the groups taking jabs at each other on social media to build hype for the epic night. We’re glad to see the two groups bringing their fans together to celebrate their contributions to Hip-Hop.

Keep it locked on HipHopWired to learn more about the upcoming tour as details are released ahead of its launch.

