DaBaby No Longer Performing At Lollapalooza, You Know Why

This decision couldn't have been too difficult to make.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021

It’s been about a week since DaBaby went full homophobe from the Rolling Loud Miami stage, and the repercussions continue. On Sunday morning (August 1), the Lollapalooza Music Festival announced that the North Carolina rapper would no longer be performing on the day’s bill.

As you can guess, it was due to his aforementioned incendiary commentary, and no doubt the choice was easy considering his series of weak sauce apologies afterwards. You knew the guy was down bad when he claimed to have no idea who Questlove is after the Roots drummer and multihyphenate called out his reckless rhetoric.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” said a statement on Lollapalooza’s official social channels. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug’s performance will now take place at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00 pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”

And that’s that on that.

Lollapalooza kicked off July 29 and has been going on all weekend with plenty of performances from Hip-Hop stars including Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, the Creator and Megan The Stallion.

Stay safe because that Delta Variant is surely out there taking in the music, too.

 

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

