Saweetie Gets Her Own McDonald’s Signature Order

The glow up comes with fries.

Saweetie is doing quite alright. Today (July 29), McDonald’s announced that the platinum rapper is bringing her own signature order to stores, and fans, nationwide.

Beginning on August 9 you’ll be able to order The Saweetie Meal that consists of Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. It’s the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you’re used to, but renamed since it is her own meal.

Saweetie is encouraging consumers to take her base meal and remix it by, for example, topping your Big Mac with fries or using your McNuggets as a topping for your fries.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie in a statement. ?Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

Saweetie’s meal will also be served in “icy” packaging inspired by her style. Past artists who have been part of McDonald’s Famous Orders program include Travis Scott and BTS.

Check out images of the Saweetie Meal below.

