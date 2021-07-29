Entertainment News
Travis Scott Teams With Fragment & KAWS For Apparel Collection, Air Jordan 1s

It'll definitely be easier to get the attire than it will be to get the kicks...

For months now the sneaker community have been awaiting the arrival of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Travis Scott x Fragment‘s to drop. Well, they’re here (bots ate like crazy, coño!) and with it some pretty dope apparel that features the teamwork of Trav, Fragement, and KAWS!

Aside from the sneakers, the collaboration features a variety of pretty dope tees, 90’s looking jeans, and a varsity jacket you can throw on over your partner if it gets a tad bit to brisk on y’all date. The Cactus Jack x Fragment x Kaws collection went live on Travis Scott’s website yesterday before the raffle for the Air Jordan 1’s went live (one botter hit on 87 pairs after entering 30K emails SMFH), but the merch itself might still be available.

From the tees to the beanies to the lighter, the collection is pretty creative and will stand out wherever you take this style to.

Check out the video promoting the collection below and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of the attire on the page or if you somehow hit on the sneaker raffle itself. Vaya con Dios, y’all.

