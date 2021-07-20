Entertainment News
Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Commercial, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured

The song from the Chicago producer and rapper will appear on his forthcoming 'DONDA' album.

While the Tokyo Olympics continues to lose more big names by the minute, none was more disappointing than the ouster of track and field superstar, Sha’Carri Richardson. Although “America’s fastest woman” won’t get a shot at Olympic gold, she does star in a fantastic Beats Studio Buds commercial that features a new track from Kanye West.

The track, “No Child Left Behind” will appear on West’s upcoming studio album, DONDA, which is getting quite the rollout treatment with listening parties cropping up throughout the United States. The album is set to debut this coming Friday (July 23) and the song backs Richardson sporting the recently released Beats Studio Pods in the spot.

The commercial and track debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pheonix Suns. And if anything the spot proves is that Sha’Carri Richardson deserves to be on the world’s biggest stage and, if we’re being honest, she’s still there no matter what.

Check out the Sha’Carri Richardson X Beats Studio Pods commercial featuring new heat from Kanye West below.

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Commercial, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beats By Dre , kanye west , Sha’carri Richardson

