Prayers Up: Wale Shares He’s “Extremely Sick” & Takes A Break From Social Media

As we’ve seen during Wale‘s media availability during the BET Awards, he’s been working hard in the studio on his upcoming album Folarin 2 but he has announced that he’s taking a break from social media to deal with an illness. Wale told his millions of fans that he’s currently dealing with an illness that will take him out of commission for a while, but he promises that he’ll return.

Wale shared in his Instagram Story:

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday, I’ve missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight… Soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

We want to send our thoughts and prayers to Wale for a healthy and speedy recovery.

