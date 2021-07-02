The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s homeless father has been going through a hard time in life. 60-year-old Danny Hernandez Sr. is hoping for a little financial help from his famous son but the “Gooba” rapper says look elsewhere, Page Six is reporting.

Hernandez Sr. is reportedly battling homelessness and drug addiction but the controversial struggle rapper turned government snitch says that his estranged father abandoned him when he was young and that they have no relationship, 6ix9ine revealed to DJ Akademiks.

“Everybody knows I was abandoned at birth,” he shared. “Everybody knows that my biological father abandoned me at birth.”

Page Six reports that 6ix9ine’s father, who shares the rapper’s government name, has been living in a shelter for last two years.

“He doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” Hernandez Sr. said in a video obtained by Page Six. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

“You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he added pleading for a hand out from his millionaire son. “He’s been giving money to other people … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.’”

But 6ix9ine isn’t having it.

“Right now, he’s in a shelter smoking crack,” 6ix9ine told Akademiks. “The story of me not giving money to a crackhead who abandoned me at birth is getting more publicity than the positive things. Why? Because it’s a trend to hate me.”

During a sentence hearing in 2019 after being convicted for crimes he committed while a member of the Nine Trey Bloods including racketeering and other offenses 6ix9ine told the court that he hasn’t seen his father since he was in third grade. 6ix9ine’s attorney revealed previously that the Brooklyn rapper’s father was kicked out of the home after being caught by his mother for allegedly doing heroin in their bathroom.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Turns Back On Estranged Homeless Father was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: