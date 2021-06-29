Ex-Disney Star Kyle Massey Charged With Felony After Allegedly Sending Explicit Photos To 13-Year-Old Girl

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Do you remember Kyle Massey from Disney’s show, That’s So Raven? Massey who played Corey Baxter, Raven’s little brother, has been fighting a case of sending pornographic content since 2019 and now things have escalated as he’s now facing a felony charge for it.

In 2019, Massey was in the process of being sued by a 13-year-old girl because she allegedly received sexual content in pornographic videos and photos. As documented by TMZ, Massey was charged with a felony of immoral communication with a minor, as that conduct related to the lawsuit.

During that lawsuit, the 13-year-old girl filed a lawsuit against Massey for $1.5 million for supposedly sending ”numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” on Snapchat. Massey denied the allegations, claiming he was being extorted.

As a cast member of one of Disney’s most memorable series, it’s unfortunate to hear of these occurrences that children once looked up to. Orlando Brown, who played Eddy, also had some legal incidents and had a whole episode where he claimed that Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him.

Raven Symone herself also had a series of episodes where she claimed that she wasn’t African American.

