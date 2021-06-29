Entertainment News
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With 2Pac And Monie Love? [Video]

He got around.

It seems 2Pac had a way with ladies that few men on earth will be able to relate to. Miss Jones has hinted that she and Monie Love shared the late great MC in a night of passion.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the most recent episode of Drink Champs took a very interesting turn when Miss Jones reminisced about her times as an upcoming R&B talent in the 1990’s. During the podcast she was asked about the meeting Tupac Shakur. While it seems everyone who was anyone from that era has their own Pac story, her interaction was next level to say the least.

“I’m gonna tell you about the party,” Miss Jones said. “So Pac came and we’re walking and it’s like the music stops. Everyone else hears the music, but I’m with Monie and he stops and he looks at us and then…so like, we know what the look means and we figure it out. It was a good night and that was it.” Her hints were not fully received by neither N.O.R.E. or DJ EFN as they assumed that Pac only had adult time with Monie Love until Jonesy cleared things up. “So Pac and Monie had some relations?” EFN asked to which she responded, “well no, it was just the three of us, the three of us just talked for a long time.”

N.O.R.E. went on to admit on Instagram he missed all her clues. “I didn’t understand at first !!!! Cause I wasn’t ready !!! 🤔 What exactly do you think @MissJonesOfficial saying👀 ?” he wrote. You can watch the clip below.

 

