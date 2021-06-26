Cardi B Sounds Off On Twitter, Feels Female Rappers Are “The Most Disrespected”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B isn’t one for biting her tongue, especially when speaking about women and how they are treated in Hip-Hop.

Thursday (Jun.24), the Bronx rapper sounded off on Twitter, saying that she feels women in rap have to live up to unfair standards and are the “most disrespected.” The “Bodak Yellow” crafter made her statement in response to a tweet that pointed out that female rappers are criticized more than their male counterparts even after they perform whole choreography routines while the men “just walk around in one circle, jump up & down, giving the bare minimum.”

“Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances ,great visuals,hours on make up ,hours on hair ,pressure by the public to look perfect,make great music and yet are The most disrespected,” Cardi B said on Twitter. “It’s always they not good enough,what’s new? It’s boring, Why her not me.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has touched on this subject. In a conversation with Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine in February, Bardi voiced her frustration with having to live up to unfair pressure and standards placed on her being that she is one the biggest names in the genre.

“People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap,” she explained. “It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail.

“I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good. So I want my shit to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad,” she further added.

We heard you loud and very clear, Cardi B.

Cardi B is currently in the lab cooking up the follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning album Invasion of Privacy. You can also catch her in the F9, which finally arrived in theaters Friday (Jun.25).

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

