Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Return For ‘Fast & Furious 10’

F9 is about to race into theaters Friday (Jun.25) finally. The film’s star, Vin Diesel, is already sharing news about a huge appearance in the next film.

Before F9 had to hit the brakes numerous times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was confirmed that Bronx Hip-Hop star Cardi B would be making a cameo in the upcoming film when Vin Diesel shared an Instagram post featuring the Bardi.

The kickoff concert for the movie further confirmed the Invasion of Privacy crafter’s involvement with the Fast & Furious franchise, who will be playing the role of Leysa in F9. Now Vin Diesel is saying we can expect to see her in the subsequent sequels.

In an interview with ET, Diesel teased Cardi B’s future involvement saying, “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

Diesel also hinted that fans could expect something epic when the finale arrives, adding, “You know, like I said, the finale’s coming, and F9 starts to align everything perfectly for the greatest finale in cinematic history.”

F9’s director Justin Lin also had glowing words for the rapper regarding working with her.

“I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it’s amazing she showed up, and within a minute, she’s part of the family, right?” he said. “And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really embedded into the overall universe, she’s been around for a long time, and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her.”

As for Cardi herself, she is super excited about her role that will highlight ties to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto’s past that has finally caught up with him in F9 with the arrival of brother played by John Cena. In a trailer, Cardi spoke excitedly about her character saying, “I love the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman,” she said. “She’s just that bitch. Leysa’s such a badass.”

So buckle up, F9, F10, and F11 will be wild rides, ooowwwww.

