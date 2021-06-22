Entertainment News
JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame Dash

Damon Dash‘s attempt to sell JAY-Z‘s 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token (NFT) has been blocked by a federal judge.

On Tuesday (June 22), a court ruled in favor of JAY-Z and stated any upcoming auctions for the album to be halted immediately. However, the legal win for Hov is temporary in the case even though the judge ruled he and Roc-A-Fella’s arguments were “deemed credible and correct.”

According to TMZ, Dash’s maneuver wasn’t just about a sale of Reasonable Doubt, an album he had hands-on when he and Hov were both part of Roc-A-Fella, but his entire stake in the company as well. When the two former business partners fell out and Hov bought back the masters to Reasonable Doubt, Dame claims he was lowballed with an offer to purchase his stake in the company.

Roc-A-Fella was represented by attorney Alex Spiro in the case and accused Dame of attempting to jump in on the NFT craze which has seen millions of dollars passed around as fans and collectors purchase novelty or tangible items.

The lawsuit is the second related to JAY-Z’s critically acclaimed debut album, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Friday (June 25). Earlier this month, Roc-A-Fella and Hov sued photographer Jonathan Mannion for exploiting the rapper’s name and image without his consent. According to court documents, Mannion has numerous photos of Hov on his website, from the Reasonable Doubt days and onward and sells them for thousands of dollars.

“It’s ironic that a photographer would treat the image of a formerly-unknown Black teenager, now wildly successful, as a piece of property to be squeezed for every dollar it can produce,” court documents say. “It stops today.”

