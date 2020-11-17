CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dame Dash, Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son

Welcome Baby Dusko.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 9, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Damon Dash has added another member to his family. He and his lady now share a child together.

As spotted on Bossip, the self-proclaimed Cake-A-Holic is closing out 2020 on a great note. On Sunday, November 15 he announced that his longtime lover Raquel Horn gave birth to their first offspring together.

“We did it! @raquelmhorn what you did last night was incredible your a warrior a fine warrior ..I love you and the life you created for us … thank you #investinwomen @babydusko” he wrote. 

“Wifey For Lifey” also shared in their excitement in a separate post from her Instagram account.

“Welcome @babydusko daddy @duskopoppington and I love you… thank you Damon fir the greatest gift in the whole world … I love you so much … thank you for holding my hand being my shoulder to cry on and my strength to move forward.”

Dash also shared a clip of him bringing her a full course spread for breakfast at the hospital. Naturally, he delivered the goods in Harlem fashion as he wore a Versace robe while going through the menu.

“I want to say big props for latching very quick; your latch game is incredible” Dash shared of his baby boy nursing with Mom.

Horn and Dash have been a couple for several years. Dash has four other children from two past relationships included his former marriage to model turned fashion executive Rachel Roy.

Photo: Getty

Dame Dash, Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dame Dash , Damon Dash

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dame Dash, Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son
 1 hour ago
11.17.20
Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing…
 3 hours ago
11.17.20
Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One…
 4 hours ago
11.17.20
B. Simone Makes History As The First Woman…
 19 hours ago
11.16.20
Prince's "Originals" Album Release Celebration
Dave Chappelle Announces 3 Night Residency At House…
 19 hours ago
11.16.20
‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Featured Digitized Chadwick…
 22 hours ago
11.16.20
Man Accused Of Killing Pop Smoke Streamed Instagram…
 23 hours ago
11.16.20
Tracy Morgan Surprises Residents At Brooklyn Community Center…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
Stacey Abrams Rumored To Be Eyeing 2022 Georgia…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
The CW Is Launching A ‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
Fans Petition To Have LeVar Burton Be The…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
Dave East Pop Up
Griselda Rapper Benny The Butcher Shot In Attempted…
 2 days ago
11.15.20
15 items
Trap Back Jumpin: Gucci Mane, Jeezy Announce They’re…
 2 days ago
11.15.20
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
4 items
Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19, Rappers Offer…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Earl Thomas’ Wife Files For Divorce Months After…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
Photos
Close