On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, KG Smooth and Uncle Funky Larry Jones chat with Daphine Priscilla Brown-Jack, a native of Houston, TX, who is the founder and CEO of Prevention Zone Inc. PZI is a simple program for boys ages 13-21 which included her son and his friends and with the support of their parents. Her goal was to motivate and keep the youth-focused on the positive things despite the negative environment in our society.

Also on the program, we share a good tug at the heartstrings story from the American Heart Association featuring a local Houston woman, Ganesa Collins. She saved her husband’s life when he collapsed from a heart attack while jogging last year. She had recently been trained on Hands-Only CPR, and the 911 operator who answered her call had been trained on Tele-CPR and was able to keep Ganesa encouraged until medical aid arrived on the scene.

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 65 – Prevention Zone Inc | American Heart Association was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

