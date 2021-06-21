The Public Affairs Podcast
HomeThe Public Affairs Podcast

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 65 – Prevention Zone Inc | American Heart Association

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, KG Smooth and Uncle Funky Larry Jones chat with Daphine Priscilla Brown-Jack, a native of Houston, TX, who is the founder and CEO of Prevention Zone Inc. PZI is a simple program for boys ages 13-21 which included her son and his friends and with the support of their parents. Her goal was to motivate and keep the youth-focused on the positive things despite the negative environment in our society.

Also on the program, we share a good tug at the heartstrings story from the American Heart Association featuring a local Houston woman, Ganesa Collins. She saved her husband’s life when he collapsed from a heart attack while jogging last year. She had recently been trained on Hands-Only CPR, and the 911 operator who answered her call had been trained on Tele-CPR and was able to keep Ganesa encouraged until medical aid arrived on the scene.

MORE PUBLIC AFFAIRS PODCAST EPISODES

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 65 – Prevention Zone Inc | American Heart Association  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

public affairs podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K…
 7 hours ago
06.21.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed…
 7 hours ago
06.21.21
Will Smith Gives Fans The First Look At…
 9 hours ago
06.21.21
Lil Baby Bought Out An Atlanta Foot Locker…
 9 hours ago
06.21.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 9 hours ago
06.21.21
13 items
Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby’s Work Friendship Dead…
 9 hours ago
06.21.21
Bobby Shmurda Gave Out Free Meals & Toys…
 11 hours ago
06.21.21
Def Jam Covered Over $35K Of DMX’s Funeral…
 13 hours ago
06.21.21
Dallas’ Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 1 day ago
06.20.21
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their…
 2 days ago
06.20.21
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These…
 2 days ago
06.19.21
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Fathered Premature Newborn Twins &…
 2 days ago
06.19.21
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on…
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 3 days ago
06.18.21
4 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Warner Bros Acquires Long-Awaited Marvin Gaye Biopic ‘What’s…
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Photos
Close