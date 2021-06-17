‘Madden NFL 22’ Will Introduce New Dynamic Gameday Feature On Next-Gen Consoles

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Madden NFL 22’s cover will feature two goats, and the game will have some dope new features.

Thursday (Jun.17), EA Sports announced the next installment in its iconic football video game franchise Madden NFL 22. Madden NFL 21 didn’t really impress anyone, including us, on the PS4 and Xbox One. However, the game found its footing when the next-gen version landed on the PS5 and Xbox Series X console giving Madden fans the true experience they were hoping for. EA Sports is looking to keep that momentum going with Madden NFL 22. Based on the improvements they announced, we don’t see why that won’t be the case.

So what’s new this year?

EA Sports is on a mission to deliver Madden fans the most authentic virtual football experience to date. To make that happen, Madden developers have a new trick up their sleeves called Dynamic Gameday (only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X) that brings the raw energy, unpredictability, and emotion to Madden NFL 22 and will impact gameplay everywhere in the game. In Madden NFL 22, home-field advantage plays a pivotal role. Madden NFL 22 will see the introduction of “En-Factors,” which are basically X-Factor abilities but for the game environment.

There is a momentum meter now in the game, and when it’s full, the home team will have the ability to activate specific En-Factor abilities unique to their stadium. For example, Seattle can use the 12th man’s crowd noise to disrupt the opposing team’s playmaking ability. Let’s say you’re playing in Denver. The thin air can be used to your advantage as an “En-Factor” and affect your opponent’s fatigue levels.

Dynamic Gameday is broken down into three categories, Gameday Atmosphere, Gameday Momentum, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI.

Next-Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI

NFL superstars and the unique personalities of each team are more true-to-life with Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI changing AI behavior and team tendencies backed by real-world data. As you build your game plan through each game, Next Gen Stats will seamlessly provide information about your opponent’s tendencies to help you play smarter, make clear strategic choices, and make halftime adjustments when your team needs a lift. As team and player tendencies evolve over the course of the real-world season, tendencies will also evolve in Madden NFL 22.

Gameday Atmosphere

Connect you to your NFL fandom from the sidelines to the seats in ways that enhance and impact every game with Gameday Atmosphere. New environments and presentation elements let you feel the impact of big, spontaneous moments that can change the course of a game based on the unique atmospheres of each NFL stadium. Plus, new on-field reactions and player personas add intensity to the drama during pressure moments.

Gameday Momentum

Gameday Momentum is a new mechanic that lets you feel the highs and lows of momentum swings of each game

with environment-based Gameday Conditions for every type of atmosphere and feel the pressure of game day with a new gameday momentum meter and its perks known as M-Factors that can rattle your opponent when it matters most. Every NFL stadium in Madden NFL 22 features a unique Home Field Advantage M-Factor that, when triggered, can unlock a special boost created specifically for each NFL Teams’ environment and history.

Of course, fan-favorite modes are returning with some much-needed improvements. Developers have heard your cries Madden fans, and improved Franchise Mode by giving you even more control of your team and more detailed staff management with a new skill tree progression system and comprehensive weekly game strategy that can be integrated into your gameday planning and play calling. There will also be scenarios introduced into the mode to keep you on your toes. EA promises to keep adding improvements to Franchise mode throughout the year through live service updates.

Face of the Franchise is also returning but for the first time, allowing you to play as a linebacker and lead your player to NFL stardom. A new class system and player physiques allow for better customization, and unified progression allows you to share your rewards plus progress with The Yard. Fans of Superstar KO and Madden NFL Ultimate Team rejoice they are also coming back.

Last but certainly not least, EA also revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs wunderkind Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of Madden NFL 22’s MVP Edition.

This also marks the second time that both Brady and Mahomes have graced a Madden video game cover, putting them in elite company.

Madden NFL 22 launches on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC Origin and Steam, Google Stadia August 20, 2021. Peep the reveal trailer below.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 22

‘Madden NFL 22’ Will Introduce New Dynamic Gameday Feature On Next-Gen Consoles was originally published on hiphopwired.com

