These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021 XXL Freshman Class List

The 2021 XXL Freshman Class List was announced today. The long-awaited list features hip hop’s hottest artists 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Toosii,, Blxst, Rubi Rose, Iann Dior and DDG. This year the list is representative of the undeniable female force taking over rap music with four women artists included in the list, setting the record for the most women in the history of XXL Freshman Class Lists.

XXL’s list is always comprised of the artists who are the publication believe will have their breakout year. The artists were selected after the XXL staff held a series of Zoom meetings from January to March to meet with artists, listening to their new music and discussing their rollout plans for about 100 Freshman prospects.

It is refreshing to see the list include the ladies, who are leading the rap game right now. The up and comer Lakeyah from Milwaukee has been making significant strides in music with her hits like “Young and Ratchet” and “Poppin” featuring Gucci Mane.

Coi Leray is also rightfully included in this year’s XXL Freshman List. She has been a sensation since her single “No More Parties” took off across social media, becoming one of the biggest TikTok sounds thanks to the No More Parties dance challenge.

Rubi Rose, hailing from Lexington, Kentucky and growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, is featured on this year’s list. Her vocal tone is hard to forget and after releasing her hit song “Big Mouth,” she hasn’t let up.

One of the Internet’s favorite artists on the 20201 XXL Freshman List is Flo Milli, who is proudly representing the south from Mobile, Alabama.

People were excited to see the young artist included this year. People argue that she will wash the competition in the freestyles and cyphers XXL plans to release soon.

On July 7, the publication will hit the stands, and fans can look forward to its annual freestyles, cyphers, interviews and more over the next month. Multiplatinum-selling producer Nick Mira serves as the music curator and producers from the Internet Money team will be crafting beats for this year’s freshman class in the highly-anticipated cyphers and all of the upcoming video content.

Check out the full list below.

