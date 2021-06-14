Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Commercial Lobster Diver Details How He Was Swallowed By A Whale – And Survived

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Bryde 's whale are emerging above the sea. There are many gulls flying around.

Source: Cravetiger / Getty

A commercial lobster diver has one amazing story to tell after he was nearly eaten by a whale in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Friday (June 11).

Michael Packard says he spent a half-minute inside the massive mammal’s mouth before “he spit me out,” he wrote on a community Facebook page detailing the ordeal.

“Hi everyone, I just want to clarify what happened to me today,” he wrote. “I was lobster diving and A humpback whale tried to eat me. I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds before he rose to the surface and spit me out. I am very bruised up but have no broken bones. I want to thank the Provincetown rescue squad for there caring and help.”

https://www.facebook.com/groups/provincetowncommunityspace/permalink/5604243856312389/

Although Packard didn’t have any broken bones, he did suffer a dislocated knee and soft tissue damage. The father of two was released from Cape Cod Hospital hours later.

He told NBC Boston he was lobster diving in about 45 feet of water when things began going south. He thought he had been attacked by a shark but then once he realized he couldn’t feel any teeth, he made a new discovery.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the mouth of a whale,'” Packard recalled.

He continued, “I just was struggling but I knew this was this massive creature, there was no way I was going to bust myself out of there. This is how you’re going to die. In the mouth of a whale.”

Luckily for him, the whale rose back to surface and spit him out.

“I was just laying on the surface floating and saw his tail and he went back down, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I got out of that, I survived,'” he said.

Usually, humpback whale and human encounters such as the one Packard endured are rare and another reminder to let the whales be whales and not disturb their habitat.

whales

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly…
 2 hours ago
06.15.21
The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An…
 3 hours ago
06.15.21
Michelle Williams Becomes “Merleen” To Clap Back At…
 16 hours ago
06.15.21
10 items
Best Black History Docs To Watch For Juneteenth
 20 hours ago
06.15.21
Quavo Says He & Pop Smoke Were Gonna…
 22 hours ago
06.15.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…
 22 hours ago
06.14.21
2 Men From Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Suspects In…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
T-Pain Reveals Nicki Minaj Politely Curbed Him After…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
10 items
Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Watch 12: Polo G Arrested For Attacking Cop…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 3 days ago
06.12.21
Pooh Shiesty To Remain Behind Bars After Judge…
 3 days ago
06.12.21
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five
James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
Photos
Close