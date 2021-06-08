Good Morning H-Town
Trifling As Hell: Man Reveals He Wears Underwear 3-10 Times Before Washing

Portrait of man holding nose

Source: simonkr / Getty

Some things you just don’t reveal on social media.

One Twitter user decided to volunteer a “belief” he had regarding men washing underwear and it … may be one of the more trifling ideas we’ve ever seen shared.

“Let’s be honest,” the user wrote. “No mean wears a pair of underwear just ONE time before washing them. Every man wears each pair of underwear at least 3-10 times before washing them. Lets keep it a buck.”

Cleanliness is next to godliness but sitting in your own odor for nearly two weeks before you wash a pair of underwear is nasty behavior. Of course the user got flamed on social media for his thoughts because – really, WHO does that?!

“Nah you alone in this one dawg,” one user replied. Another added, “We are tired of y’all nasty ass people.”

The reactions just kept going from there. See more hilarious responses to this trife behavior below.

