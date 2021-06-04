Entertainment News
Home

Tearful Kim Kardashian Feels Like A ‘Failure’ Amid Divorce, Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye

The popular reality star filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Since announcing her plans to divorce husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has said little publicly about the specific reason behind the split. Fans of the couple speculated it may be due to West’s increasingly erratic behavior, unstable living accommodations, or even his support of Donald Trump at the start of his presidency.

|| RELATED: Kanye Spotted With Some Unreleased Kicks, New Yeezys? ||

|| RELATED: Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo ||

Thursday (June 3) a visibly shaken Kim K finally revealed the breaking point in her union with the iconic rapper.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” Kim said on last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Speaking with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the 40-year-old TV personality said she felt Kanye needed a different type of partner.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she admitted. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

In 2019, West made headlines after leaving the glitz and glamour of life in Los Angeles for a more isolated existence in Wyoming. West purchased a 3,200-acre ranch near the town of Cody, a 6,700-acre ranch in the Bighorn Mountains and six commercial properties along 11 acres of Big Horn Avenue in Cody.

During a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kim said she finally realized their living situation was just too much too much to handle.

“I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Bestival 2014 - Performances - Day 1

Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He's The GOAT

8 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He's The GOAT

Continue reading Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT

Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He's The GOAT

[caption id="attachment_5083169" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anthony Stanley/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Although you're more likely to catch Andre 3000 playing a wooden flute outside Starbucks than in a studio nowadays, make no mistake: He remains one of the most skilled lyricists in Hip-Hop. Stacks appeared on the Goodie Mob track "No Cigar" in late 2020 and he hasn't lost a step. || RELATED: Happy Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics of Lisa Lopes || || RELATED: Andre 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life With Flute In Hand|| When you get a verse from 3 Stacks, bring your A-game. Today is Andre's 46th birthday, and we thought it would be fun to highlight 8 songs where he outshined the competition.

Tearful Kim Kardashian Feels Like A ‘Failure’ Amid Divorce, Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

kanye west , Kim Kardashian

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up…
 4 hours ago
06.04.21
Latto Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing On The Perfect…
 18 hours ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 19 hours ago
06.03.21
One Dance: Drake and Cannabis Company Sever Business…
 21 hours ago
06.03.21
J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For…
 21 hours ago
06.03.21
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake…
 21 hours ago
06.03.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years
 23 hours ago
06.03.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…
 23 hours ago
06.03.21
Knockouts Allowed In Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
5 items
5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Lil Uzi Vert Proves Diamonds Aren’t Always Forever…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Jonathan Majors In Talks To Co-Star With Michael…
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer…
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close