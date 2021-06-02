Entertainment News
Suspect Arrested After One Person Shot Dead at Boosie Badazz Video Shoot

The Baton Rouge native escaped the shootout unscathed, and so did the footage for the music video. It’s on YouTube.

Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One person was fatally shot after a gunman opened fire in the middle of a crowded video shoot for Boosie Badazz over Memorial Day weekend. 

According to TMZ, dozens of people surrounded rappers Boosie and Dee Rogers while filming the video for their song “Clutchin” in Huntsville, AL on Saturday (May 29).  Cell phone footage captures a heavily armed crowd toting firearms while dancing in front of a camera when unexpected shots rang in the background.  The crowd quickly dispersed to take cover for safety.  

Shortly after, Huntsville PD arrived on the scene responding to a report of shots fired, witnessing 50 to 100 people fleeing either by foot or in vehicles.  

While surveilling the area, police discovered a man, 20-year-old Randall Strong Jr., lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. 

On Sunday morning, Christopher Kwan Freeman, 22, was arrested and charged with murder after turning himself to local authorities connected with the deadly shooting. It turns out both Freeman and Strong had a dispute before the incident. 

Boosie, on the other hand, made it out unscathed. While fans were reeling from news of another shooting involving the rapper, the Baton Rouge native cleared up rumors of an assassination attempt on social media.  

“AIN’T NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL. YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME #LOL,” he announced on Twitter.

To be fair, he did suffer bullet wounds on his leg while attending a vigil in Texas last year.  

Anyway, the video at the center of this violent incident has been released on YouTube for your viewing pleasure.  Spoiler alert: they kept the guns on the editing floor but managed to splice out the bits related to the shooting. 

Check it out below.

Suspect Arrested After One Person Shot Dead at Boosie Badazz Video Shoot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

