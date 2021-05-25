One Injured Near George Floyd Memorial After Shots Fired On 1-Year Death Anniversary

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On a day which was supposed to inspire remembrance and honor, shots were fired near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday.

Police were called to the memorial site in response to reports of gunfire near the location where Floyd was killed by former cop Derek Chauvin exactly one year ago.

A video by AP reporter Philip Crowther shows the moment when the shots rang out.

According to CNN, one person was rushed to a local hospital and is being treated with a non-life threatening injury after being shot.

The shooter was seen fleeing the scene in a car, police have no motive regarding the event.

NBC News reports the shots were fired around 10 a.m. near the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue in Minneapolis, near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street. The site has become a physical memorial to Floyd whose life was taken after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for his life.

Memorial events are scheduled to take place today at the site, marking the one-year-anniversary of a state-sanctioned death which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement domestically and globally. The memorial event titled “Rise and Remember George Floyd,” will take place in front of Cup Foods, the store that Floyd patronized prior to being approached by officers. The ceremony will end with a candlelight vigil on Tuesday.

Floyd’s family began the day in Washington, D.C., meeting with President Joe Biden and lawmakers in an effort to heighten awareness around the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which is currently stalled in the Senate after passing the House.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

