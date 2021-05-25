Entertainment News
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots At Casino

Not a bad haul for a night out at the casino...

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards / Getty

Looks like Ray J just made a little more paper to invest in some more Scoot E Bikes or something as he just hit the jackpot at a San Miguel casino in L.A.

According to TMZ the “Wait A Minute” singer found himself raking in a cool $17,000 playing a penny-slot game dubbed “Buffalo” after spending more than $100 on the digital game. Looking into the camera Ray apologizes to his “baby” saying “I told you I was coming home but I wanted to come to the casino. You know my dog is sick… this is for Bully.”

His wifey might have to see more of that $17K than Bully if he wants to keep her off his ass for not coming home.

As for why Ray J’s playing old folks games and not at the crap table or something, Ray feels he’s at that stage of his life where it’s right up his alley.

“He played the slots because he considers himself an old man now, and that’s what old folks do. BTW … he’s 40.”
“Ray has retired his days as a big gambler on table games, particularly roulette … and his most recent lucky streak is probably a sign that’s a good idea.”Pray for Bully, y’all. That’s all we can say at this point.

