Entertainment News
Home

Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Issa Rae, the magazine cover slayer, turned it up a notch on the June cover of Vanity Fair. The actress, writer and producer was styled by Shiona Turini, the genius behind most of our favorite celebrity looks.

Via the magazine’s Instagram page they wrote, “Presenting our June cover star: @IssaRae! Insecure made history as HBO’s first comedy series created by and starring a Black woman. Now, with the end of its celebrated five-season run on the horizon, its creator and star has no shortage of game-changing plans. Read the cover story by @ydesta at the link in bio. Photographed by @adrienneraquel Styled by @shionat”

During her interview, Issa dives into what we new projects we can expect from the creative genius. In another post, the magazine wrote, “What’s next for @IssaRae? “I like to do a lot of things,” she says in V.F.’s June issue cover story. And she’s not exaggerating. Her plans range from producing a docuseries à la Baldwin Hills about Black 20-somethings in Los Angeles (Sweet Life) to writing, producing, and starring in an adaptation of an Italian dramedy (Perfect Strangers).”

 

I am forever inspired by Issa Rae’s undeniable drive and talent. From YouTube to landing million dollar deals, she proves that there’s success in creating your own lane while staying true to yourself. You can read more about Issa and her boss moves in the June issue of Vanity Fair.

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The May Issue Of Rolling Stone Magazine

How Issa Rae’s Character on Awkward Black Girl Changed The Game, 10 Years Later

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

 

Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Issa Rae

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Woman Earns Petty Award For Throwing Lavish Fake…
 2 hours ago
05.18.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 4 hours ago
05.18.21
Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Gang Related…
 4 hours ago
05.18.21
Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On…
 5 hours ago
05.18.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The…
 6 hours ago
05.18.21
Travis Scott To Be Honored By Parsons School…
 8 hours ago
05.18.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business…
 8 hours ago
05.18.21
20 items
Soulja Boy’s Pioneer Status Results In Hilarious Memes
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
10 items
10 Photos of Karrueche Tran Sitting Pretty
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
4 Moments We Loved From The Urban One…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
CVS Employee Arrested After Cops Found Fraudulent COVID…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
J. Cole’s Professional Basketball Debut Is In The…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
15 items
Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close