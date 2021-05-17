The Game Threatens To Beat Up Jake Paul In LA

The Game is no stranger to beef. Outside of his extensive catalogue of music feuds with artists including 50 Cent, Meek Mill and Joe Budden, the West Coast rapper has had his share of real-life altercations that ended with hands being thrown.
This time around, Game has set his sights on a fade with Jake and Logan Paul, using Twitter to publicly call out the brothers for a two-on-two brawl in Downtown Los Angeles. On late Sunday (May 16), Game tweeted both men, saying he and his little brother are ready to rumble.
Jake Paul, no stranger to controversy himself, responded to Game, saying that if they were to fight, the 41-year-old rapper would get “knocked the f*** out.”
Game has yet to respond to Jake Paul’s tweet. But if the pair do meet in the street, the it’s unlikely the Paul’s will be alone: They both reportedly hired round the clock security after Floyd Mayweather’s death threats during a press conference.
Earlier this month, Mayweather vowed to knock out Logan Paul in their upcoming match June 6, calling both Logan and Jake “two fake fighters.”
After a heated exchange in which Jake stole Mayweather’s hat, an all-out brawl erupted, and the champion boxer declaring “I’ll kill you,” as he attempted to hunt down the popular YouTuber.
