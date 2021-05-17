Music
J. Cole Drops 'a m a r i' Video As 'The Off-Season' Heads For No. 1 On The Billboard 200

J. Cole may have had the best album rollout in recent memory. The Dreamville rapper went the traditional route by announcing a brand new album in The Off-Season, delivering a tease single in “interlude” and then shifted everything into hyperdrive. There was the radio freestyle where he boldly proclaimed himself the “hardest sh* out of the South since slavery.” Then the album dropped and is already on pace to have all 12 songs debut in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention Cole earning his sixth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Oh, and he played a basketball game in Africa on Sunday (May 16). Sure, Cole only scored 3 points in 17 minutes of action but his Rwanda squad beat Nigeria 83-60 in the inaugural game of the Basketball African League. Not a bad week for a guy who hasn’t let one dream pass him up.

The video for “Amari,” directed by Mez has a little message at the very end of “hold on to your inner child.” The rest of the visual highlights a Dreamville brand helicopter, Cole going back to St. Johns just to put plaques on the wall and more. Check out the video up top.

