Praise Houston Returns To 92.1!

Radio One Houston is pleased to announce the re-launch of Houston’s Inspiration Station, KROI Praise 92.1 / KMJQ Praise 102.1 HD2. In the late 2000’s and early 2010’s Praise inspired Houstonians through difficult times on the 92.1 radio frequency. Houston’s Inspiration Station is now back on the 92.1 dial with a new and improved signal offering full market coverage in HD broadcasting at 40,000 watts and simulcasting on Praise 102.1 HD2. With inspirational songs and motivational content, Praise is providing a new all-star lineup of gospel greats to Houston.

Houston can now GET UP and enjoy Mornings with Erica Campbell, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star. Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell can be heard from 5AM-9AM weekdays.

Keep the faith while working from home with TJ Jackson, an award-winning Manager, On-Air Personality, Talk Show Host, Public Speaker, Voice Over Artist, and community leader. Whether she’s hosting a talk show or music program, voicing commercials, planning or hosting events, TJ gets up in the morning to make life better for someone else. Listen to TJ in the mid-day from 9AM – 2PM weekdays.

“It’s a privilege to re-launch such an uplifting and positive station, especially during these times of uncertainty where people are looking for outlets of love and hope to keep them inspired,” says Radio One Houston’s Vice President and General Manager, Pam McKay.

Pump up your afternoon with “The Willie Moore Jr. Show.” As a world-renowned influencer, Willie is a licensed minister and Comedic Speaker where many call him “Young America’s Pastor”. Gifted to tell stories, jokes, and share bible-based principles he’s irrationally passionate to #KeepIt100 and tell the #Flat-out truth. Tune into The Willie Moore Jr. Show 2PM-6PM weekdays.

Terri Thomas, Operations Manager of Radio One Houston says, “It’s in times like these where people want to escape from today’s challenging realities and listen to music that inspires and makes them feel good.”

Enjoy your evenings with Darlene McCoy. The song “I’m Every Woman” would be the ideal preamble! She bears a plethora of titles in an attempt to define her: Mother, National Recording Artist, Radio Personality, Actress, Author, Songwriter, Mentor, Entrepreneur, Comedian, and Speaker. It is evident that we have not witnessed all that God has placed behind this bright, shining star of a woman. Darlene McCoy can be heard 6PM-10PM weekdays.

The Praise continues every weekend on Saturday with the Spirit Top 15 countdown and shows featuring recording artist Ronnette Rollins, actress Veda Howard, award winners D. Stone and Willie Moore Jr. Plus a Sunday lineup featuring motivational speaker Krystal Lee, evangelist Cheryl Jackson and singer/songwriter Jermaine Dolly.

Praise 92.1/102.1 HD2 is available streaming online at praisehouston.com and you can Praise anywhere by downloading the Praise app from your mobile app store. For inspiring content and good news, follow Praise on all major social media platforms @praisehouston. Business owners, ministries and local advertisers interested in marketing packages can submit your request to Radio One Houston Director of Sales, Wayne Jones at waynejones@radio-one.com

