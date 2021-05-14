Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn High School Jersey Might Sell For Over $200K On This Very Special Day

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday, May 15, by none other than his idol and “big brother,” Michael Jordan. However, for those “Black Mamba” fans who might not be as game for a trip to Springfield, Massachusetts but still want one last chance to get closer to the late Lakers legend this weekend, Leland’s 2021 Mid-Spring Classic Auction will have Bryant’s high school basketball jersey for sale from now through Friday, June 4, at 11 p.m. EST. And though the starting bid for the jersey is $50,000, Lelands believes it will likely sell for quadruple that number, according to TMZ Sports.

“From promise to triumph to tragedy; this incredibly rare game-worn jersey is from the early stages of the legendary life and career of Kobe Bryant, dating to his high school years at Lower Merion HS,” reads the description. Memorabilia Evaluation and Research Services gave it a perfect A10 rating, speaking to its impeccability and the fact it was verified as having remained in virtually the same condition as when Bryant last ever wore his high school jersey more than a quarter of a century ago.

If the gridiron is your preferred sport, though, then Lelands has plenty of football collectibles for you. Some of the items you can buy include the 1964 Super Bowl ring that belonged to Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan, a football signed by the 2012 New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI, as well as a pair of game-worn shoes from 1997 that belonged to the acclaimed Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

But no good sports auction could have football yet not include Tom Brady, so, for that, you have “The G.O.A.T Collection.” Brady’s first career touchdown football or his signed Super Bowl XXXVI box of Wheaties is available in the general football section of the auction, but Brady’s “G.O.A.T. Collection” is where you can find 101 of his cards in some of the best shape out there.

Tune in to ESPN this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch Kobe, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and other roundball icons get inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. You can also livestream the ceremony via WatchESPN. And remember to place your bid to see if you can win one final ware from “Kobe Wan Kenobi.”

Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn High School Jersey Might Sell For Over $200K On This Very Special Day was originally published on cassiuslife.com

