The Shade Room Announces New Plus-Size Model Competition ‘Thick House’

"Y’all better get ready!"- Toccara Jones

The search is on for the next viral plus-size modeling sensation.

According to Deadline, The Shade Room has announced the debut of their new plus-sized modeling competition show, Thick House, which will feature celebrity guest judges, along with celebrity stylist EJ King and plus-size fashion blogger and stylist Kelly Augustine.

Set to premiere on Facebook Watch, and hosted by plus-size America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 contestant Toccara Jones, Thick House will feature judges EJ King and Kelly Augustine seeking out their winner from a group of seven plus-sized models to help them cultivate a new fan base. The judges will evaluate seven plus-size models who will be competing to increase their social media following by being on the show.

The hopeful winners will compete to impress the panel of catwalking judges and onslaught of special guests, including Glee actress and Dancing with the Stars season 17 winner Amber Riley. While Thick House seeks out plus-sized modeling talent, Lizzo’s scouting out fuller-figured women to perform alongside her on stage for an unscripted series at Amazon.

Tocarra shared the news with her loyal fans on Instagram with a caption that read: “The ONLY thing better than the competition is the 🔥 commentary. Y’all better get ready… May 16th is right around the corner! Tune in”

Thick House is produced by Sickbird productions along with Angelica Nwandu, founder of The Shaderoom, and is a part of Facebook Watch’s “We the Culture” programming slate, which is aimed at amplifying the voices of Black content creators.

Watch Thick House on May 16 via Facebook Watch.

The Shade Room Announces New Plus-Size Model Competition ‘Thick House’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
