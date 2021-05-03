Entertainment News
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media

Great family picture...

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Though they’re the most famous and revered celebrity couple in the world, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are known for keeping their private lives as protected as can be, so whenever they let everyone in on anything it’s a big f*ckin’ deal.

Over the weekend a picture of the Carter’s emerged online and as great as it was to see a rare family moment, fans were taken aback by how much the kids have grown. Taken by Bey’s long-time hair stylist, Neal Farinah, the picture shows a now 9-year-old Blue Ivy almost as tall as her legendary mother while the twins, Rumi and Sir seem to be as big as Blue was the last time we saw her. Rumi and Sir are 4-years-old.

This picture just radiates all kinds of Black love and excellence.

The picture made its way onto The Shade Room’s IG page and immediately garnered a ton of likes along with comments filled with praise, glee and awe.

“Haven’t seen Rumi & Sir since the newborn pic,” one user commented. Another asked “When the hell them twins started walking😭😭😭😭.” Our thoughts exactly!

As the pic continues to make the rounds on social media expect more reactions because fans can’t help but opine when the get a sneak peak of what goes on behind the scenes when it comes to their favorite celebrities.

Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

