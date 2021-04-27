Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving Plastic Surgery From The Same Doctor In Tijuana

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Beautiful African American Woman Talking With the Doctor

Source: miniseries / Getty

Although some industries have taken a blow due to the global pandemic, the plastic surgery world has seen a spike in their clientele. In fact, many are using this time to get nipped and tucked since companies are allowing their employees to work from home. Women are opting to fly to countries like the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Columbia, and even Mexico to adjust their waistlines at a more affordable price. While the prices are reduced, the risks are still very high.

Keauna Weaver, 38, died on the operating table after flying to Tijuana, Mexico for a liposuction procedure. The 38-year-old mother of two passed on January 29th, the same day two other women were left in critical condition after receiving surgery by Dr. Jesús Manuel Báez López of Art Siluette Aesthetic Surgery.

Weaver wasn’t entirely forthcoming about where her procedure was being done, and by the time her family found out she wasn’t in Florida like she said she would be, it was too late. The two other women survived their surgeries done by Dr. Báez López, but not without battle wounds. One is is on dialysis for kidney failure and the other was hospitalized for two weeks.

Just recently reality TV star Hazel E revealed that she suffered serious complications after undergoing plastic surgery. Artists like K. Michelle have been very open about her reconstructing her botched butt job. Donda West, Kanye West’s mother, also revealed the deadly side of plastic surgery. Although all instances are unrelated, it proves that plastic surgery is a risk that can affect anyone – no matter the cost.

DON’T MISS…

Hazel E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Star Ciera Payton: Wendy Williams ‘Humanized’ Plastic Surgery

DJ Duffey Talks The Importance of Transparency When It Comes To Plastic Surgery

1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving Plastic Surgery From The Same Doctor In Tijuana  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 2 hours ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 2 hours ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With…
 3 hours ago
04.28.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 6 hours ago
04.28.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better…
 6 hours ago
04.28.21
20 items
Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline…
 6 hours ago
04.28.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 7 hours ago
04.28.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a…
 9 hours ago
04.28.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…
 1 day ago
04.28.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Issa Rae’s Raedio Label Signs Critically-Acclaimed “The Read”…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy Worn Air Yeezy Sneakers…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Lakeith Stanfield Voices Lead For Netflix’s Black Samurai…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
Swizz Beatz Called Out Fake Friends At DMX’s…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
Photos
Close