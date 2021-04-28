National
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants His Job Back

Fired in 2017, attorneys for Timothy Loehmann filed an appeal last week.

Justice For Black Lives

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court to return to duty.

Responding to a call that described a male with a gun, Loehmann shot Rice almost immediately after arriving on the scene. Rice, holding a toy pellet gun, was struck in the abdomen and died the following day.

Loehmann was fired in 2017, not for killing 12-year-old Rice, but for providing false information on his job application.

 

Attorneys for Loehmann filed the appeal last week. Earlier this year, a state appellate court dismissed an appeal citing a police union’s failure to serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city.

[caption id="attachment_2994953" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty[/caption] Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers "put an end to it quickly." The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds. Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants His Job Back  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Tamir Rice

