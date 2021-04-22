Saweetie, Young Thug, & More Star In ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’s “Squad Up The World” Season 3 Short Film

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The trailer Call of Duty: Warzone’s third season is pretty damn lit.

Fresh off the news that Call of Duty’s extremely popular free-to-play component Warzone has officially surpassed 100 million players and eclipsing 400 million premium Call of Duty game sales, Activision shared a new short film/trailer titled “Squad up the World” for Warzone’s third season.

The action-packed trailer features the whos who of the Hip-Hop, gaming, and sports community living out their Call of Duty-inspired fantasies. The short film directed by young visionary Gibson Hazard opens up with Young Thug making a daring leap from a skyscraper into a chopper piloted by his homie Gunna. Thugger lets some bullets fly at some opponents in the building before Gunna just blows it to smithereens as they fly off.

Gunna spoke on the experience and working with Gibson for the spot, saying, “Shooting the spot was crazy. Had a lot of fun on my custom Spider quad, full custom Spider outfit, doing stunts like jumping into the chopper and working with Gibson, the boy is serious. I love Warzone. It’s been my favorite game forever.”

The short film also features our favorite Icy Princess and Queen of unusual food combinations, Saweetie. For her scene, the “My Type” crafter pilots an A-10 Warthog bringing the pain in the form of much-needed air support for her fellow squad member.

Speaking about her involvement in the ad, she stated:

“I loved the experience on set. I’ve always been around gaming, but some of my recent collabs and other gamers got me even more interested in checking it out myself. This was my first Call of Duty game, and it was harder than I expected!” *laughs* “I loved it. I’m competitive about everything, so when a challenge comes my way, it’s a wrap – I’m there until I master it. I’m definitely going to be gaming more. I’m hyped to even get some of my Icy babies to play with me.”

Internet funny guy Druski and his buddy rapper Jack Harlow provide the comedy for the spot as they hilariously worked together in a helicopter before having to bail out of it before it crashed.

Harlow spoke about working with Gibson and being a part of the experience, adding:

“This film was an excellent experience. I got a chance to tap into my acting bag a bit, and did some stunts for the first time. Having my good friend Druski starring alongside me made the whole thing even better. That dude is one of the funniest people on Earth. I’ve seen Gibson’s come up over the last couple of years, and I’m a fan. He has a great vision, and it was fascinating to work with him. I gotta say the best part of all this was sharing the whole experience with my best friend & roommate, Urban, who was on set and got to be there for the entirety of the shoot. He is a COD fanatic. It was also a really dope moment for my boys back home to see me in a COD film because they’ve all been playing COD for years.”

The 2-minute clip also featured appearances from Swae Lee, Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Dennis Schroder, British rapper AJ Tracey, Aston Villa, and England footballer Jack Grealish and National Champion pistol shooter Michelle Viscusi.

This latest ad joins Call of Duty’s other classic commercials that featured other actors, athletes, and Hip-Hop stars who love the insanely popular first-person shooting franchise.

You can watch the 2-minute trailer below.

