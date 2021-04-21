Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have confirmed there is more work to be done.

As spotted on Buzz Feed News the President and Vice-President of the United States gave feedback after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all counts. They both made it clear that this is just the beginning of a long road ahead to correct the criminal system in the USA. “We are all a part of George Floyd’s legacy. And our job now is to honor it, and to honor him,” Harris said Tuesday, April 20. The POTUS also chimed in after the VP. “No one should be above the law. And today’s verdict sends that message,” Biden said. “But it’s not enough. We can’t stop here.”

Additionally they both spoke to George Floyd’s family as posted to Twitter via their attorney Benjamin Crump. “We’re going to stay at it until we get it done,” Biden told his family. “That and a lot more. This can be our first shot at dealing genuinely with systemic police reform. “I think of Gianna’s comment ‘my daddy’s going to change the world’ — he’s going to start to change it now,” Biden said.

“In George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact and that history will look back at this moment and know that it was an inflection moment,” Harris said. “We’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy.”

You can see the family talk to Biden and Harris below.

