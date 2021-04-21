News
Home

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction

This just a first, small step.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Three Charges

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have confirmed there is more work to be done.

As spotted on Buzz Feed News the President and Vice-President of the United States gave feedback after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all counts. They both made it clear that this is just the beginning of a long road ahead to correct the criminal system in the USA. “We are all a part of George Floyd’s legacy. And our job now is to honor it, and to honor him,” Harris said Tuesday, April 20. The POTUS also chimed in after the VP. “No one should be above the law. And today’s verdict sends that message,” Biden said. “But it’s not enough. We can’t stop here.”

Additionally they both spoke to George Floyd’s family as posted to Twitter via their attorney Benjamin Crump. “We’re going to stay at it until we get it done,” Biden told his family. “That and a lot more. This can be our first shot at dealing genuinely with systemic police reform. “I think of Gianna’s comment ‘my daddy’s going to change the world’ — he’s going to start to change it now,” Biden said.

“In George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact and that history will look back at this moment and know that it was an inflection moment,” Harris said. “We’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy.”

You can see the family talk to Biden and Harris below.

 

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

derek chauvin , george floyd , joe biden , Kamala Harris

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Pretty Ricky Artist Portrait Session
Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Reportedly Shot In…
 4 hours ago
04.21.21
Elizabeth Olsen Wished To Change Her Surname Growing…
 7 hours ago
04.21.21
Rolling Loud Is Back: Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky…
 7 hours ago
04.21.21
Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response…
 16 hours ago
04.21.21
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Martial Arts Super…
 23 hours ago
04.20.21
FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date &…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching…
 1 day ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
10 items
10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Photos
Close