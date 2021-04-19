Sports
HomeSports

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Eldest Son Antron Has Passed Away At 33

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Scottie Pippen Press Conference at Heat MX

Source: Carlos Tischler / Getty

A tragedy has struck the Pippen family.

Basketball legend and 6-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen took to Twitter to reveal the sad news that his eldest son, Antron, has passed away. Like his father, Antron played basketball in college and had dreams of making it to the pros. Antron was 33 years old at the time of his passing, and he is the only child Scottie shared with ex-wife Karen McCollum.

Scottie didn’t reveal the cause of death but left a very touching message on Instagram, saying that he’d have had a future in the NBA if it wasn’t for his asthma.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” he wrote under a picture of he and his son smiling. “He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Some of Antron’s siblings, including Taylor and Sierra, took to social media to speak highly of their brother saying, he was “gone too soon” and they were “heartbroken.”

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Eldest Son Antron Has Passed Away At 33  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral
 9 hours ago
04.20.21
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After…
 10 hours ago
04.20.21
10 items
10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands
 12 hours ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Hot 97's Summer Jam 2005 - Backstage
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire
 2 days ago
04.18.21
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 3 days ago
04.17.21
13 items
It Runs In The Family! Our Favorite Black…
 4 days ago
04.17.21
Vince Staples Compares Nipsey Hussle To Black Revolutionaries…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close