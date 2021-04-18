The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 56 – Change Happens | BGCBG

The Public Affairs Podcast
Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On the newest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast with KG Smooth and Funky Larry Jones, the duo chat with Change Happens as well as Amber Newman, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County.

Each year, Change Happens’ Spring Breakfast is an opportunity to introduce Change Happens to the community. While this year’s Spring Breakfast is not the usual in-person gathering, the need to let our community know who we are, what we do, and why we do it remains as essential as ever.

Amber Newman is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County.  Their summer camp is from June 7- July 30 7:30am-5:30 pm Monday-Friday. Kids are monitored by trustworthy adults. Parents do not have to worry about kids being unsupervised. We also feed kids breakfast, lunch and a snack. Affordable summer program in the Brazoria County area.

Stream the newest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

