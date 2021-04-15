Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Says Diddy Has Been Reaching Out To Help Black Rob

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Just days after the painful passing of Hip-Hop legend, DMX, fellow golden era alumni, Black Rob offered his condolences from a hospital bed. But considering the circumstances, many worried that the “Whoa” rapper was going to be the next legend to be mourned by the culture.

Immediately word and rumors began to spread of Black Rob’s post-Bad Boy Records struggle including his health and possibly being homeless. Many began to call out P. Diddy for not doing his part in ensuring that his former artist was better off in life. However, according to Mark Curry, Diddy has reached out since the video was released and is looking to see what he can do to help Rob in his obvious time of need.

In a video uploaded on IG, Curry addressed the situation between Rob and Diddy and having them make amends saying, “We don’t have to live on this earth grown and mad at each other, and can’t reach out and say ‘Hey, you know what, forgive me if i’ve done anything wrong. I’m tryin’ to do better. I wanna make amends. I wanna change.’”

Though at first glance it may seem like Mark is imploring Diddy to call them up, a few seconds later he reveals that the Bad Boy CEO has indeed been trying to reach out.

“Puffy, we need your help, and you are reaching out,” Curry said. “You’re tryin’ to help. We not gonna say he’s not. Puffy is really tryin’ to help. But call, reach out. Have someone call. We’re here together. It’s a lot of things you need to know, brother.”

Since Black Rob’s hospital bed video dropped, the Harlem rapper has been released from the hospital and a GoFundMe page to help him get back on track has been put up with hundreds of donations having been made already. With a goal of $50,000, $24,747 has been raised thus far. Diddy could easily fill in the rest with the money in his small pocket, but that’s neither here nor there. Just sayin.’

Rob meanwhile has put people on to his own struggles disclosing that in recent years he’s suffered four strokes and doesn’t have a home to call his own.

“I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me. Oh shit. I don’t want to talk about it no more.”

Prayers up for Black Rob, y’all. Hopefully Diddy makes good on his intentions and gets Rob the help he needs ASAP.

