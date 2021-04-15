Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tyrese & Ludacris Damn Near Head To Outer Space In New Ridiculous Trailer For ‘F9’

After being delayed numerous times, F9 races into theaters on June 25.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch The New Action-Packed & Ridiculous Trailer For 'F9'

Source: Universal Pictures / F9

Many have asked when the Fast & Furious movie franchise will head to space. We finally got that answer. 

Wednesday (Apr.14), the latest trailer F9, was released, and the 3-minute preview of the latest film in the multi-billion-dollar movie franchise is already proving this film will be more ridiculous than the last one.

For this latest adventure Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is just trying to live a peaceful life with his son Brian and wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) off the gird. Of course, there is no such thing as peace in the Fast & Furious franchise. Dom must team up with his crew delinquent heroes to take on another skilled assassin who is also pretty damn good behind the wheel of a muscle car, Dom’s little brother Jakob (John Cena).

Justin Lin, who is no stranger to the franchise, having directed the fourth, fifth, and sixth movies in the storied franchise, makes his return in F9. The overtop action will span across the globe and feature over-the-top moments involving powerful magnets, cars flying off cliffs to be caught by a jet. A car converted into a rocket will take Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Tyrese’s characters damn near outer space.

F9

Source: Universal Pictures / F9

F9 also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. Grammy-winning Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B will be making her Fast & Furious debut as Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, plus a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

After being delayed numerous times, F9 races into theaters on June 25.

Watch the new trailer below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / F9

Tyrese & Ludacris Damn Near Head To Outer Space In New Ridiculous Trailer For ‘F9’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

F9 , Ludacris , tyrese

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LL Cool J Reacts To Twitter Randomly Crowning…
 1 hour ago
04.15.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Says Diddy…
 2 hours ago
04.15.21
18 itemsSnowfall Season 4 Photo Stills
Is ‘Snowfall’ Better Than ‘The Wire’? The Debate…
 2 hours ago
04.15.21
30 items
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
 17 hours ago
04.15.21
The FCC Received Over 1,000 Complaints Regarding Cardi…
 18 hours ago
04.14.21
YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club &…
 21 hours ago
04.14.21
Hype Williams Pays Homage To Slim Aarons For…
 21 hours ago
04.14.21
DJ Mustard Claims His Personal Shopper Ganked Him…
 23 hours ago
04.14.21
Lil Nas X Taking “Montero” To Pornhub After…
 23 hours ago
04.14.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
7 items
Jaleel White aka, Steve Urkel Jumping Into The…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
UGK Concert
J. Prince Shows Off His Own Private Island…
 1 day ago
04.14.21
New True-Crime Doc About The Murder of Jam…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
10 items
10 Songs That Prove Ty Dolla $ign Features…
 2 days ago
04.14.21
Cardi B Debuts Apparel Collection With Reebok
 2 days ago
04.13.21
The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1’s…
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Photos
Close