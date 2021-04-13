DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Pays Tribute To Rapper On Her 50th Birthday

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

DMX’s ex-wife shared a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper on social media one day after news of his passing.

On Saturday (April 10), Tashera Simmons celebrated her 50th birthday with followers on Instagram, sharing a montage of personal photographs chronicling her life with family and friends in the first half of the one-minute clip.

“Happy, happy birthday to me. April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey,” she reflected in a voiceover accompanying the video. “As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power,” Simmons said in a voiceover message along with the highlights of her life so far.”

The touching video debuts DMX in the second half showing the former couple’s life in happier times throughout the relationship. Rare photographs of their wedding ceremony and reception appear in the clip.

“I celebrate my life today grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come,” she concluded.

DMX and Simmons married in 1998 and shared four children during their relationship: Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, and Praise Marry Ella, 15. The couple separated in 2005 and later divorced in 2012.

The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption describing DMX as a “true disciple” and “Angel of God.”

“With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband,” she wrote.

“I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did. .”

The heartfelt message continued on a positive note as Simmons examined what’s to come in the next chapter of her life. “Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the woman I am today. As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time! My life lessons have raised me up to be a Mighty warrior of God! Loving, resilient and strong!”

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a heart attack that left him unresponsive and on a ventilator until his final moments at White Plains Hospital. Fans have continued to mourn over the legend on Instagram and Twitter sharing touching stories and photographs describing their random encounters with the rapper throughout the years. All of their stories share a common theme: Dark Man X was down to earth, full of life, and took time touching the hearts of his fans throughout his travels.

DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Pays Tribute To Rapper On Her 50th Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

