Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton Country Club Campaign

YG making moves with K-Swiss...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
YG K-Swiss

Source: K-Swiss / K-Swiss

A few months ago YG announced that he was dropping his own sneaker line, 4Hunnid. but now that Compton rapper is linking up with K-Swiss to drop a collaboration for the block.

YG K-Swiss

Source: K-Swiss / K-Swiss

The collaboration kickoff with a relaunch of the brand’s Classic LX model which is featured in the Compton Country Club campaign and pays homage to K-Swiss’s heritage in the tennis field. We’re not sure if YG’s much of a tennis player but at least we know that fellow Compton representatives Serena and Venus Williams are, so there’s a connection?

“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture,” said YG in a statement. “If you grew up in the city and were born in the 80’s and 90’s, you know about K-Swiss.  It’s a staple of the culture.”

K-Swiss President Barney Waters concurs with YG’s sentiments, adding, “The people who embody this now are today’s entrepreneurial youth, taking matters into their own hands and creating their own success. This is the modern concept of a country club but done our way and open to everyone.”

The new campaign will be produced by Baron Davis’ production company, SLiC Studios, with YG as the Creative Director. Featured alongside YG in the campaign are his own 4Hunnid label artists Day Sulan, d3szn, Mitch and Tay2xs.

The familiar K-Swiss Classic LX features the signature 5-stripes, a 3-piece toe, and D-rings, and retails for $49.99.

The new YG/K-Swiss collaboration will be releasing on Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs stores throughout 2021 and will feature more YG-designed kicks.

YG K-Swiss

Source: K-Swiss / K-Swiss

YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton Country Club Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

k-swiss , YG

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton…
 4 hours ago
04.08.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger…
 7 hours ago
04.08.21
Dr. Dre Disputes Claims He Abused Ex-Wife, Says…
 10 hours ago
04.08.21
JaeRenae
Rising Houston Singer JaeRene Killed In Tragic Car…
 10 hours ago
04.08.21
Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5 People In…
 10 hours ago
04.08.21
15 items
Keke Palmer & Halle Berry Have Fun With…
 11 hours ago
04.08.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10:…
 22 hours ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Are LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Working It…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Viral Social Media Trend Recognizes These Actors Who…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Netflix Announces Release Date For ‘Selena: The Series…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Photos
Close