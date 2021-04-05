Entertainment News
Kodak Black & His Entourage Involved In Ambush In Florida, Security Guard Shot

Kodak Black IN Concert

Source: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic

Kodak Black’s entourage was involved in an ambush situation outside of a fast-food restaurant early Monday morning (April 5). A gunman opened fire and struck a vehicle carrying one of Kodak’s security guards. A guard was hit and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The Florida rapper was not in the vehicle hit by gunfire.

According to TMZ and law enforcement, Kodak’s entourage was being followed by several cars attempting to cut them off as they left a nightclub in Tallahassee. As Kodak went inside to pick up an order, one of the cars attempted to block Kodak left and later returned and opened fire.

The rapper was in the city to headline a local music festival and the security guard underweight surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

