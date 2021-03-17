Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion “Made A Whole Career” Off His Catchphrase

Both Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine have seemingly responded to Black's claims.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion Made A Career Off His Catchphrase

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Is this another case of serious cappin’? Pardoned rapper Kodak Black has been on Twitter, claiming he is the inspiration behind some of the hottest acts in Hip-Hop and wants acknowledgment for it.

Kodak is stirring up trouble on social media after claiming in a subliminal tweet that Megan Thee Stallion owes him becuase she “made a whole career” off the catchphrase “drive the boat,” which he adamantly claims he started. 

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Kodak Black wrote:

“Make a whole career off of taking one Lil piece of my sh** & I B Coming For My Money.”

“Baby ain’t have to go out her way to give my credit, but the opportunity came to her instead when they asked that question on tv smh, and the be on some Black Lives Matter sh** y’all don’t even be da this sh** fr.”

Kodak Black’s “beef” stems from a March 2020  interview Megan Thee Stallion did with Strahan, Sara & Keke, where she was credited as being the originator of “drive the boat,” a catchphrase that has become more synonymous with Houston rapper and is used in reference to her giving shots of D’USSÉ from the bottle to fans and friends around her. Kodak has previously claimed that he is the originator.

Black even went as far as to suggest that instead of money, he would be willing to accept other forms of payment, writing in another tweet, “Or You Know What Ima Just Let Him Drive My Boat  & Call It Even.”

The Stallion’s new boo, Pardison Fontaine, didn’t really care for Black’s seemingly disrespectful tweet and responded, “BIG Ws !!!! REALLY AINT HEARING ALL THE OTHER SH** he wrote on an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple celebrating her Grammy wins.

Megan also seemingly didn’t care too much for what Kodak Black had to say and threw some shade back at Kodak Black in a tweet of her own writing, “Don’t mention me if you not a hottie thanks.”

Whatever the case is, we think Kodak Black should just exhibit some chill and let Megan Thee Stallion enjoy her success.

Photo: C Flanigan / Getty

Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion “Made A Whole Career” Off His Catchphrase  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kodak black , megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For…
 7 hours ago
03.17.21
Casanova Denied Bail Thanks To Old Nick Cannon…
 7 hours ago
03.17.21
Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion “Made A…
 7 hours ago
03.17.21
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners…
 7 hours ago
03.17.21
12 items
Cardi B Thanks Candace Owens For Free “WAP”…
 8 hours ago
03.17.21
Tiffany Haddish Shades Nicki Minaj In Leaked Clubhouse…
 12 hours ago
03.17.21
21 items
No Luck: Some Get Stimmy Checks On St.…
 12 hours ago
03.17.21
Mike Epps To Star In Netflix TV Series…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here’s What We Learned From Episode 1 of…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Shut The Grammys After Party Down In…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Megan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donate $100,000…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Producer Southside Of 808 Mafia Arrested On Weapons…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Top 3…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here Are 10 Times Jhené Aiko Gave Us…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
Photos
Close