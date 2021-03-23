Entertainment News
VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Announces Official Return In April

New shop? New season. Back in business.

Black Ink Crew New York

Black Ink Harlem may have closed indefinitely but that’s not stopping the rowdy VH1 collective from setting it off this spring. Get ready for a whole lot of hollering and carrying on when the newest season of Black Ink Crew premieres on Monday, April 19.

The group reconvenes in Brooklyn after the COVID-19 quarantine, in hopes of setting up shop while managing the drama of their personal lives. Not sure how deep Ceaser is willing to dive into his life at home after a very public beef that recently went down between himself, his daughter and his latest girlfriend. 

Either way, the rest of the crew is on hand to tackle their share of mess. Donna and Alex are now engaged and Ted (TED!) is married and working on music. Puma’s being held to the task of running the newest shop and Young Bae is speaking out against the uptick of violence towards Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. There are new members of the crew as well — including Spyder “the face of the Brooklyn shop.”

On the Mondays leading up to the Black Ink New York premiere, VH1 will be airing three different specials featuring cast members from each city within the franchise.

  • Black Ink Crew: New York Confessions – Monday, March 29 at 9PM ET/PT 
  • Black Ink Crew: Compton Confessions – Monday, April 5 at 9PM ET/PT
  • Black Ink Crew: Chicago Confessions – Monday, April 12 at 9PM ET/PT

After everyone’s been cooped up for a year, maybe the return of Black Ink and their hijinks can bring some normalcy back to our Monday nights.

