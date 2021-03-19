H-Town
HomeH-Town

Reading With A Rapper To Present The RWAR House Featuring Bun B

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Reading With A Rapper RWAR House Interactive Museum

Source: Jarren Small / RWAR

Reading With A Rapper is taking things to a different level.

The unique social space hasn’t had a proper pop up version since the pandemic began but on March 20, they’re inviting fans of the series to Prauper (2811 Westcott) for the first-ever RWAR House, featuring none other than UGK legend Bun B and sponsored by Beats By Dre.

The exhibition and interactive activation allows guests to engage in interactive classrooms and artist talk. Each portion of the exhibit will place attendees into an RWAR simulation where patrons can use augmented reality to virtually view the rooms as if they’re inside an RWAR simulation.

There will be a Music Meditation Room, The Classroom and The Lounge, all set up to let students and guests learn, decompress, as well as engage in music therapy.

“As generations are adapting to the new climate and issues challenging our youth are taking greater tolls on their mental health, it is crucial that educational professionals and systems adapt to what is needed to keep our future leaders prepared for achieving their goals,” Reading With A Rapper said in a statement. “The RWAR House will equip students with the skills and knowledge to enter their post high school graduation plans with the mental and academic  expertise needed to succeed. The RWAR House curriculum will teach skills that are often overlooked in a normal classroom setting such as financial literacy and the importance of maintaining your mental health.”

RELATED: Black History Re:Defined – Reading With A Rapper Founders Jarren Small And Doug Johnson

bun b , Jarren Small , reading with a rapper

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Is Not The Richest Black Person…
 6 hours ago
03.19.21
Drake Denies Wanting To Date Kim Kardashian
 7 hours ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Claims He Knocked Her Out…
 7 hours ago
03.19.21
15 items
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Hits…
 7 hours ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A…
 23 hours ago
03.18.21
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Waka Flocka Says The Pandemic Got Him “Broke”
 1 day ago
03.18.21
JAY-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Activist or Actavis? The Cultural Impact of Future’s…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
A Trifecta of Talent: Celebrating Queen Latifah’s 51st…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Yeezy With A Billi Plus? Kanye West Reportedly…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Boosie Badazz Reveals He Remains Cancer Free Following…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Keyshia Cole Says She’s Retiring From Music After…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Drake Attributes His Career Success To Bow Wow,…
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession
 1 day ago
03.18.21
IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Photos
Close