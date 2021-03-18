H-Town
An Evening of Women’s Empowerment: The 2021 Women’s Renaissance

An Evening Of Women's Empowerment Flyer

Former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards’ new 501(c)(3) organization – Be The Solution: Community Empowerment Organization will host the virtual event: “An Evening of Women’s Empowerment: The 2021 Women’s Renaissance” to take place on Tuesday, March 30 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in honor of Women’s History Month.

This free event, which is in partnership with the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, WatchHerWork, Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance, Women’s Masters Network, and SocialMama, will be an unforgettable evening of panel discussions and empowering talks from inspirational women including: Mayor Annise Parker (President & CEO, Victory Fund), A’shanti Gholar (President, Emerge America), Emily Cain (Executive Director of Emily’s List), Mikaila Ulmer (Founder, Me & the Bees Lemonade), Shauna Clark (Global & US Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP), Suzan Deison (CEO & Founder of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce), Denise Hamilton (CEO & Founder of WatchHerWork), Amanda Ducach (Co-founder, SocialMama), Pastor Juanita Rasmus (Author & Co-Pastor of St. John’s Church), and Royce Brooks (Executive Director, Annie’s List), Candace Valenzuela (Former Candidate for Texas Congressional District 24), Hami Arrington (President, Women’s Masters Network), April Day (President, Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance), Mary Grace Landrum (Former Spring Branch ISD Trustee), and Terri B. Williams (Author, Find Your Fire).

“2020 showed us is that people everywhere are in need of inspiration, light and empowerment. An Evening of Women’s Empowerment will feature women who have blazed trails in business and in the community, and will remind our participants to ensure that they are whole as they pursue their dreams. We want every woman to tap into their own potential and embrace that 2021 can be the year of the Women’s Renaissance in a variety of ways. Every woman in attendance regardless of age, race, education or profession, will leave this virtual event with the inspiration and motivation to dream their boldest dream and overcome anything to accomplish it.”

You can register HERE.

